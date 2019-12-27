Tammy Hembrow Rocks Tight & Small Booty Shorts on Instagram

Tammy Hembrow shared a new Instagram video with her admirers today. She wore a matching blue outfit, which consisted of a crop top and booty shorts.

The clip began with the model facing the camera diagonally. She propped out her left foot in front. The top had a high neckline and a hoodie. Long, white string fell down her chest and in front of her midriff. Meanwhile, her shorts were high-waisted. Both her top and bottoms had two, white stripes on the sides. Meanwhile, Tammy wore her hair pulled back into a casual bun. She left her bangs down on the left side of her face.

The stunner was seen adjusting her bottoms while shaking her hips slightly. Then, she turned around and faced her back to the camera. This left her booty on full display. Her shorts were tight and arguably too small. The high-rise nature of the bottoms meant that some of her derriere was left exposed.

Tammy eventually glanced over her left shoulder. She gave a smoldering pout with her lips parted, while one side of her face was obscured by her locks.

The short clip was taken indoors. The white walls behind her were decorated with a large photo. It was a zoomed-in image of light pink roses.

Fans had plenty to say about the blonde in the comments section.

“Please can I be this blessed ameen,” wrote an admirer.

“This woman deserves an award,” declared a follower.

“Your body is absolutely amazing. Wow! I look at your body and see only one thing….Hard work and dedication,” complimented a fan.

Others wanted to know the secret to her figure.

“Could you share what your diet plan looks like plssssss,” requested an admirer.

“Link in bio for my programs & meal plans babe,” responded Tammy.

Fans can download her “Tammy Fit App” on both androids and iOS. The app has a wide range of offerings of workouts at the house, gym, post-pregnancy, and more. She also offers meal plans through the app, with options for vegans and vegetarians.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update of herself rocking tiny shorts. This time, it was black spandex and she paired it with a matching sports bra. Tammy was seen completing a variety of exercises at the gym. All of the clips showed her working out on a gray mat. She alternated between exercising her arms, abs, and legs. The model pulled her hair back into a high bun, and completed her look with long socks and white sneakers.