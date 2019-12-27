Fitness Model Jen Selter Rocks Tight Yoga Pants And Crop Top In Sizzling Video

Fitness model Jen Selter flaunted her curves in an advertisement for sportswear brand Alo Yoga on her Instagram page. She tantalized her 12.8 million followers with a sizzling video in which she showcased her sculpted curves.

In the video, Jen rocked a matching outfit that consisted of high-waisted yoga leggings and a short-sleeved crop top, both in a pale blue shade. The leggings featured seamed details that emphasized Jen’s ample assets, and the top featured a thick, dark band at the bottom and straps that stretched across her chest and back to give the simple crop top some added visual details.

Jen’s brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, and she went through a few workout moves in the video. Throughout her moves, Jen’s physique was on full display, and she posed in front of a stunning body of water in a rocky area. Jen alternated between wandering over large rocks and simply doing some aerobic movements on an area covered with rough pebbles.

She finished off the ensemble with a pair of crisp white tennis shoes, and looked sexy yet super athletic in the video.

In one portion of the video, Jen even shared a bit of extra cardio with a clip of herself jogging down the waterfront area. In the caption of the post, Jen filled her followers in on the giveaway she was working on with Alo Yoga.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the post, even if it was an advertisement, and it received over 170,900 views within just one day. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot video, and on Jen’s incredible physique.

One follower kept things simple and said “nice body” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Loading...

“Perfect as always,” another fan added.

Another fan got excited and opted to leave a comment in all caps, and said “AHH YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE AS ALWAYS.”

Another follower decided to use Jen’s fit physique as inspiration for a personal transformation. The fan commented “body goals as always. ive decided im getting abs by the 11th of april been exercising for an hour each day for 2 weeks now.”

Jen is constantly tantalizing her Instagram followers with sizzling snaps in which she rocks figure-hugging apparel. The fitness model frequently shares pictures in which she is wearing tight leggings and crop tops or sports bras. However, she also frequently flaunts her chiselled abs in skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a throwback snap in which she rocked a swimsuit beside her sister, Steph Selter.