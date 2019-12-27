Ashley Graham Shows Off Nude Pregnant Figure On Her Knees While Arching Her Back

Ashley Graham shared a brand new photo today on Instagram with her followers. It showed her going fully nude and striking a dynamic pose on her knees.

The image was in black and white and was captured in a professional studio. The backdrop was lightly textured with soft gray hues. Ashley was seen showing off her flexibility as she posed on her knees. At the same time, she arched her back and touched her feet with her hands. The stunner wore her hair loose, and it cascaded down in the photo. She had her eyes closed and her head tilted back. And although she was nude, she still accessorized with earrings and multiple necklaces.

This pose also left her curves on full display, including her chest. The model attempted to censor the look with a black bar, but it only partially did the job. Her pregnant belly was also hard to miss.

The tag revealed that the photographer behind the shoot was Cass Bird.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments for Ashley.

“The way you accept how your body is, makes me feel a lot more comfortable and confident with mine too.. Thanks,” wrote an admirer.

“You are beautiful we need more of this. More of you.. thank you for representing ‘REAL,'” gushed a follower.

“Wow this shot is everything! Absolutely gorgeous, vulnerable and empowering!” declared a fan.

“I wish I felt this confident and sexy this is goals. She loves and accepts herself entirely!! Wow amazing and beautiful. Why do us women beat ourselves up so much?? We are great We are incredible,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

And while some seemed surprised at her flexibility during her pregnancy, Ashley has shared updates of herself doing yoga throughout her pregnancy.

Her captions have noted that she’s in her “last few weeks” of her pregnancy. Previously, Today speculated that Ashley would be having her baby soon, but not before 2020. So it seems like they were right about that.

In addition, the bombshell shared another nude pregnant photo last month. She was seen censoring the image with a “Happy Thanksgiving” graphic. She also held her chest with her left hand. The selfie was in full color. She placed her phone in front of her face and obscured her mouth. Ashley wore her hair up in a casual hairstyle and appeared to be makeup-free. She wore multiple earrings and a gold necklace.