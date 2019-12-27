Russian Smokeshow Polina Malinovskaya Sizzles In Minuscule Bikini In Bali

Polina Malinovskaya is driving her legion of fans wild with another smoking hot new social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Polina regularly shows off her killer figure in a wide-range of scandalous outfits including bikinis, crop tops, dresses, and more. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, the model looked incredibly sexy in Bali.

In the picturesque shot, the model posed on top of a big cliff that overlooked the ocean. The shot was timed perfectly with a ton of big waves crashing just below her. In the image itself, the model laid on her stomach on a white towel in the image, rocking a tiny black bikini that showcased her killer figure. The top of the ensemble featured two thin straps and showed off her toned back. The bottoms of the suit was comprised of a tiny little thong, showing off her killer legs and pert derriere.

For the look, the stunner wore her long, blond locks down and at her side and she appeared to be makeup-free in the post. Polina looked as relaxed as could be, lying on a pillow and stretching one arm in front of the other. In the caption of the photo, she joked that she doesn’t want anyone to ask her anything in the first 12 months of 2020.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans so far, racking up over 89,000 likes in addition to 190-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Pretty picture and beauty young lady,” one fan commented, adding a red heart and flame emoji.

“In this 2020 relax… you will be happier,” another social media user added.

“I am in love with you my queen,” one more chimed in, adding series of red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Polina stunned in another NSFW outfit that showed off her gorgeous figure. The model showed off her killer figure while going totally topless, only covering her chest with one arm. Her toned tummy was on full display and she left little to the imagination when it came to her bottoms, rocking a blue pair of g-string panties. That pose garnered over 172,000 likes.