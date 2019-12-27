Nina Agdal Sizzles In A Strapless Bubblegum Pink Bikini

Nina is vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

Nina Agdal isn’t letting the winter weather that much of the world is experiencing keep her from rocking a bikini. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model is currently enjoying an island getaway, as evidenced by her sun-drenched snapshots by the seashore.

On Friday, Nina took to Instagram to share a set of three stunning photos with her 1.7 million Instagram followers. The first two snaps were nearly identical. The 27-year-old Danish model was pictured rocking a bubblegum pink bikini that stood out against her sun-kissed skin. Her vibrant two-piece included a strapless bandeau-style top and a pair of low-rise bottoms with thick sides.

Nina had her light brown hair pulled up in a messy topknot. She was posing with both forearms in front of her forehead, which created a bit of shade to shield her eyes from the bright sun. The pose also elongated her lean, toned torso. The barefoot beauty was standing with her shapely legs a short distance apart, her body slightly angled to the side.

Nina’s photo shoot took place on a gorgeous tropical beach, where she was photographed standing in wet sand right near the edge of the sea. Gently rolling waves and a long stretch of sparkling turquoise ocean made up her breathtaking backdrop. A section of island covered with lush green plants was also visible in the background. The sky was azure, and it was painted with fluffy white clouds.

Nina changed her pose for the third photo in her set. She was facing away from the camera, revealing that her bikini bottoms had a cheeky thong back, which showed off her peachy derriere. The model was also stretching both arms up in the air and tilting her head to the right.

Nina’s Instagram followers showed her how much they enjoyed seeing her vacation photos by liking her post over 20,000 times in the span of an hour.

“Keep being you..so perfect!” read one response to her post.

“Such a Goddess you are Nina,” another fan remarked.

One of the model’s witty followers referenced her caption in their comment.

“Para sweet cheeks!!!,” the admirer quipped.

In her Instagram stories, Nina provided a closer look at her bikini top, which was constructed out of ribbed fabric. She also revealed that the location of her winter vacation is the COMO Parrot Cay private island resort in Turks and Caicos.

While Nina might be having some fun in the sun right now, she was recently so cold that she had to place heat warmers on her chest. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off the “hot pockets” that were keeping her warm in a funny Instagram video that she uploaded earlier this month.