Sharon Osbourne Claims She Made An Employee Go Into A Burning Home To Save Artwork, Then Fired Him

She made the claim on a British talk show.

The View co-host Sharon Osbourne has claimed that she made an employee go into a burning home to remove precious artwork, then fired him for having the wrong attitude about it, CNN reports. However, as of this writing, there’s no verification of her story.

Sharon appeared on the British show, Would I Lie To You, for their Christmas edition, when she made the shocking claim. The premise of the show is that celebrity guests tell stories, some of which are true, some of which aren’t true, and fellow guests have to decide who is telling the truth. A version of the game is sometimes played on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sharon claimed that there was an incident during which she and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, forgot about a lit candle in their home, and soon enough, the house was in flames. Osbourne claimed that she sent an employee into the burning home to retrieve precious artwork. Then, once paramedics had arrived, she claimed that she ripped off her employee’s oxygen mask and gave it to her dog.

As icing on the cake, she says that she didn’t care for the employee’s attitude about the whole thing, so she canned him on the spot.

“I once sacked a member of my staff because he showed absolutely no sense of humor during a house fire… I said, ‘If you don’t think that’s funny, do you think this is funny? You’re fired,'” she said.

Fellow panelists on the show were incredulous, thinking they’d been bamboozled by an outrageous lie. But Sharon insists it was all true.

You can watch Sharon’s clip in the video below.

At this point, several things bare noting, not the least of which is the fact that this appears to be the first time in her career that Sharon has mentioned this. And indeed, it could very well be that she’s lying about this, too, as part of an elaborate and well-crafted bit of roleplay for the TV audience.

Sharon and Ozzy have definitely been involved in at least two house fires in their marriage. And indeed, it appears as if the fire she referenced occurred in 2013. As NME reported at the time, a fire started by a candle burned their Beverly Hills home and caused husband Ozzy to burn his hand.

In 2005, the Osbournes’ home in England suffered fire and smoke damage, as Loudwire reported. However, that time, the fire appears to have started in a fireplace, and not due to an unattended candle.

As of this writing, Sharon has not responded to requests for comment.