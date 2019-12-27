Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Silver Bikini In New Polaroid Pic

Kara Del Toro shared a new Instagram photo with her followers today. She was seen striking a pose in a silver bikini. Plus, she revealed the shot was a Polaroid.

The ensemble she sported was a matching set. The bikini top had thick, glittering straps and a low neckline. It was made of shimmery fabric, and a small cut-out could be seen in the middle of her chest. This meant that her cleavage was left on full display. Meanwhile, she wore a pair of bottoms with a low waistline. A white line decorated the right side of her hips.

Kara stood and faced the camera straight-on. She popped her hip to accentuate her curves. Meanwhile, her toned midriff was hard to miss.

The bombshell gave off a flirty vibe. She smiled with her lips slightly parted. Her makeup looked fairly minimal, although she seemed to be wearing pink lipstick and mascara. The model opted to leave her hair down for the picture, with most of her locks brushed in front of her left shoulder.

Kara took the photo in front of a blank wall. And thanks to the image being taken on film, the result was a little blurrier than usual. It was also high in contrast.

Many fans stopped by the comments section to leave compliments on Kara’s good looks.

“NOTHING Beats A NATURAL BEAUTY,” declared an admirer.

“LOVE the Natural Beauty in this pic!! (Say No to filters),” wrote a follower.

“Best pic of u by far. Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“Polaroids are the absolute best,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

This isn’t to mention that Kara tagged the swimsuit company in the post. This revealed that she was wearing a piece from Vitamin A Swim. The brand boasts their sustainable model, and it’s also local to Southern California — over 95% of their products are made there, according to the website. The bikinis range in price that hovers around $100 per top and bottom. One-pieces cost around $200.

In addition, the stunner shared another bikini pic last month. She was seen in a pink ensemble with a ruffled top. Kara was at the beach and stood next to a palm tree. The first photo showed her with her back facing the camera, revealing the high-rise cut of her bottoms. Meanwhile, the second shot showed her untying her bikini. The model accessorized with a hat and wore her hair down. It was a sunny day with light cloud cover.