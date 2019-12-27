Mary J. Blige Is A Vision In Red In Skintight Jumpsuit

Mary J. Blige has been active on Instagram during the Christmas period and has shared a beautiful image of herself in a fiery number.

The “All That I Can Say” hitmaker stunned in a skintight red jumpsuit that displayed her incredible figure. Blige paired the ensemble with a long-sleeved fur jacket of the same color over the top which gave her some warmth. The singer — who has been referred to as the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul — is known for sporting different types of hairstyles. For this occasion, she opted for long straight blond locks. She accessorized herself with her signature huge hoop earrings and put on a pair of round-framed sheer sunglasses. The “Family Affair” chart-topper rocked long acrylic nails and applied natural-looking makeup.

In the photo, Blige stood with her arms placed beside her. She stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce but subtle expression and made it look effortless to be that pretty. The “No More Drama” songstress posed in front of a street with Christmas lights on their trees.

For her caption, the R&B legend wished her followers a Happy Holidays and her blessings.

Even though Blige didn’t geotag the image, the photographer, Robert Ector, did. On his personal Instagram account, he located it as her home city, New York.

In her tags, however, she did credit those who helped her look glammed-up — her stylist, Neal Farinah, makeup artist, Porsche, and designers, Nadeem Waheed and Sister Love.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 141,000 likes and over 3,740 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.2 million followers.

“WE WISH YOU A MARY CHRISTMAS!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Love you Queen, you look beautiful. Happy Holidays!” another shared.

“Mary you look amazing. Can’t keep a good woman down. Period,” a third fan remarked.

“Gorgeous as always. Elegance at its finest,” a fourth follower commented.

Blige may be a vision in red in her latest upload but before Christmas Day, she was a vision in all-white.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Do You Hear What I Hear?” entertainer wowed in a buttoned-up blazer. Underneath, Blige posed topless and paired the ensemble with pants and heels. She accessorized herself with a thick gold chain wrapped around her neck that had a huge circular pendant hanging off it. As always, she wore her trademark hoop earrings and opted for multiple gold rings and large sunglasses.

In a matter of days, the post has achieved over 198,000 likes.