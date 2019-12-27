Sofia Vergara Wows In Tiny Black Crop Top & Tight Turquoise Maxi

Sofia Vergara is wowing fans in another sexy social media share. As those who follow the Modern Family star on Instagram know, Vergara loves to show off her amazing figure in a wide range of sexy outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and gowns for awards shows. In the most recent post shared on her popular page, the smokeshow stunned in yet another revealing ensemble.

In the caption of the image, the brunette bombshell mentioned “island nights” but did not reveal to fans exactly where she was in the photo. In the first image of the series of three, the beauty sizzled in a tiny black crop top that pushed up her chest and showed off ample amounts of cleavage. She exposed a hint of her taut tummy in the look and completed the smoking hot ensemble with a tight turquoise skirt that hugged every curve. The bottom of the skirt featured a few birds with red, black, and gold colors.

For the stunning night-out look, the actress wore her long, brunette locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and red lipstick. The next two photos in the series showed Vergara’s son, Monolo Vergara, and a female friend who were both all smiles for the photos.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 274,000 likes and well over 800 comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to wish her a great trip while countless others couldn’t help but rave over her gorgeous outfit and figure. A few more dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans while many others had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“Sofia’s always beautiful the bird skirt,” one follower wrote, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Goddess since the mid 90’s I remember as 12 year old watching Fuera De Serie… amazing then amazing now… we love you Sofia Vegara!!!” a second fan chimed in.

“I love the skirt! My fav color. You are so pretty,” one more added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Vergara stunned in another sexy, island-chic look. In the photo, the beauty looked picture-perfect in a loose-fitting white tube top that teased a glimpse of her taut tummy. She paired the top with a black maxi skirt, and it comes as no surprise that it earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 130,000 likes.