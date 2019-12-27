‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Hits Back At Negative Criticism Of The Epic Fantasy Series

Lauren S. Hissrich recently tweeted a response to a reviewer who skipped several episodes of 'The Witcher.'

According to social media posts, many new fans of Netflix‘s epic fantasy series, The Witcher, are already binging the series for a second — or third — time. Already, the series is a huge success and, as Business Insider points out, it is one of the biggest shows in the U.S. at the moment, despite some negative reviews from critics.

Fans have been praising the series for not only the actor choice of Witcher fan, Henry Cavill, but of how the show has blended parts of the original source materials of the book and gaming series. However, among critics, the reviews have been mixed. Given a Rotten Tomatoes score of 56 percent among critics, there was one critic in particular who stated that they found The Witcher to be a “borefest.” Entertainment Weekly critic, Darren Franich, also admitted that he skipped through to Episode 5.

“Because life’s too short for Netflix drama running times, I skipped ahead to the fifth episode,” he wrote in his review of The Witcher, after also admitting that he called in another reviewer to help him out, both of which did not like the series.

And, it is this review that appears to have gotten underneath the skin of The Witcher‘s showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich. Taking to Twitter, she clapped back at Franich.

“Many people have sweetly written me, upset about the #Witcher reviews,” Hissrich tweeted recently.

The showrunner then pointed out her own take on the critical reviews versus the much more positive reviews by fans.

“Who do I care about? ‘Professional’ critics who watched one episode and skipped ahead? Or REAL fans who watched all eight in one day, and are starting their rewatch?”

Hissrich concluded her tweet with a not safe for work comment claiming that she was “thrilled” by the fan response to the new Netflix series.

Loading...

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

Even with bad critical reviews, The Witcher has managed to reach the top of the Netflix charts on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) thanks to an overall initial rating of 8.8 given by viewers, which has recently dropped slightly to 8.7. Fans have also rushed to Steam in order to play the game now that they have watched the series. So, even with bad critical reviews, it seems likely that Netflix is calling this a huge win for their streaming service.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy series.