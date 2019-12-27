Violet Summers Lifts Mini Dress & Flaunts Neon Thong On Instagram

Violet Summers shared a new Instagram update with her fans today. There were two pictures in total, with both showing her lifting her mini dress.

The first shot showed the model posing outdoors at the Urban Light art installation. The exhibit comprises over 200 antique street lamps from the 1920s and 1930s, according to The Los Angeles Times. And Violet was spotted standing in the middle of a column of street lamps. She wore a light blue mini dress. It had thick straps and a high neckline along with gathered accents on the front seams.

The model propped out her right foot and showed off her slender legs. She completed her look with white pumps. Meanwhile, she lifted her skirt with her right hand, revealing a hint of her neon bottoms. At the same time, Violet grabbed a strand of hair with her left hand and looked down.

The second image was more revealing. The stunner stood in the middle of more lamps, which were grouped closer together this time. She stood with her back facing the camera and the dress was pulled up completely. This left her booty uncovered. Violet sported neon pink thong bottoms with two side straps. She glanced over her right shoulder with a flirty expression on her face as she was seemingly caught mid-laugh.

Her hair was worn down in a heavy side part, and she accessorized with large earrings.

The photos were taken with the sunlight casting shadows in the backdrop. The sky peeked through, and the photos were taken on a sunny day.

Fans gushed about her good looks in the comments section.

“Just once I want to be the random bystander watching this unfold,” remarked an admirer.

“Has anyone ever said anything during a photo shoot when in public?” wondered a follower.

“Omg! Can you come run around Philly like that??” joked a fan.

“You are easily one of the hottest women who have ever lived,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

The captions suggested that Violet was no longer in Los Angeles.

The bombshell recently showed off her bare booty in another update. This time, she was seen in a tiny babydoll. The outfit was very revealing, with a slit in the back. She was seen posing in front of a tall Christmas tree, as she worked to decorate it. The lingerie was a deep red color and featured thin straps. The tree had fake snow accents on it along with a variety of bulb ornaments in silver and bronze tones.