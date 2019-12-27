Carrie Underwood Showcases Toned Legs In Leather Booty Shorts

Carrie Underwood looks smoking hot in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the American Idol alum on Instagram know, Underwood shares a wide range of photos for her legion of fans including photos with her two adorable boys as well as photos from different projects and performances that she has taken part in. In the most recent post that was shared for her 9 million-plus fans, Underwood stunned in another scandalous outfit.

The brand new post was a throwback from CMA Fest and her Sunday Night Football promo with Joan Jett and it featured two side-by-side shots. In the photo on the left, the singer took the stage with Jett and held a microphone to her mouth. She put her well-known legs on display in the image while she rocked a pair of insanely short black leather shorts. She wore a matching black top with gold rhinestones all over it and wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail.

For her part, Jett went along with the all-black theme, rocking a black tank top and holding a red guitar in her hands. In the photo on the right, Underwood was all smiles as she and Jett posed together and held up a gold football. This time, Underwood wore her long, locks down and slightly waved and showed off her beautiful body in another sexy outfit — that time a black bodysuit.

Jett also looked dressed to impress in the image in a black blazer and black pants that had silver stars all over. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 25,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photos to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more commented on the star power in the shot while a handful of others had no words and commented on the post using emoji instead.

“I seen both of them in concert this past year!! Both so incredible!!,” one follower gushed, adding a heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“I love the video!!! I watch it every Sunday. Just the video. Not the game. Lol. Unless the Vikings are playing. Then yes. Lol,” another fan chimed in.

“Love the outfits, your body is spectacular,” a third fan wrote.