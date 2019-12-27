Kim Kardashian Reveals Another Michael Jackson Piece For Daughter North West

Kim Kardashian showed another gift she and husband Kanye West gave to their eldest daughter North West on Friday, December 27.

The KKW Beauty mogul shared on her Instagram stories two photos of the second special gift they gave North for Christmas. The item is Michael Jackson’s famous white fedora.

“Along with the jacket, North also got Michael’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ hat,” Kim posted as a caption, along with screen-grabs of the King of Pop wearing the fedora in the 1988 music video, as was reported by E! News.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pointed out that the hat still had Michael’s make up on it, making the vintage item very special, as it still has his “touch.” The white hat also has Michael Jackson’s name printed in gold font along with its interior black band.

On Christmas Day, the famous parents gifted their 6-year-old daughter a vintage jacket that also belonged to the “Thriller” singer.

The jewel-adorned black velvet jacket was worn by the pop star during the screening of his film Ghost at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997. The same piece was also worn when he attended Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday celebration.

Both rare items were reportedly purchased through Julien’s Auction House by Kanye. Michael’s jacket was purportedly sold for $65,625, while his fedora was acquired at a whopping $56,250.

It is also important to note that Kim and Kanye had the velvet jacket altered, featuring a sparkling vine motif across the right shoulder and burgundy satin band on the right arm, to fit North. Alternatively, Kim and Kanye decided to have the body and sleeves lengthened so it can still fit North when she gets bigger.

“It can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life,” the SKIMS founder said.

While there’s no topping the rare and expensive gifts, Kim also gave brother Rob Kardashian rings that were previously owned by The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

The mother of four revealed that she is obsessed with auctions and that when she saw the rings for bidding, she immediately grabbed them for her brother, knowing that he is the biggest Elvis Presley fan she knows.

Kim and Kanye are extremely blessed, and they surely know how to give back and spoil their loved ones, as seen by their gift-giving tactics, especially on Christmas, they seem to splurge on presents, knowing that it only happens once a year.

While we do not know what the duo will get for next year’s Christmas presents, we know that it will be bigger than this year’s gifts.