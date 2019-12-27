‘Playboy’ Vixen Kindly Myers Shows Off Killer Backside In High-Cut Swimsuit: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

Kindly Myers’ most recent social media share is one of her sexiest yet. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Myers is one of the most beautiful models on the platform and she boasts an impressive following of over 1.8 million. In the most recent photo that was shared on her popular page, the model sizzled in another revealing outfit that showcased her gorgeous figure.

In the location tag area of the image, the stunner directed fans to the link in her bio. She did not specifically mention where she was in the shot but it appeared to be somewhere tropical. Surrounded by palm trees and a beautiful pool, the model struck a pose front and center, facing her backside to the camera and looking over her shoulder. The blond beauty held her long locks in one hand and placed the other on her side.

For the pool chic look, Myers rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipgloss. Her amazing figure was on full display in a revealing white one piece that was incredibly high cut and showed off her toned and tanned legs as well as her pert derriere. The revealing suit also showed off the model’s cleavage and a large black tattoo on her side.

In the caption of the photo, the model told her fans to be careful what they wish for because they may actually get it. She also credited her hair and makeup team for the glam look. The post has only been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s earning the blond beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 15,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more simply commented by using flame and heart emoji.

“You look soooo pretty babe,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“Beautiful and outstanding body shape,” a second Instagrammer raved.

“You are sooo friggin BEAUTIFUL and SEXY,” one more fan chimed in along with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another revealing outfit, that time lingerie. In the NSFW shot, Myers left little to the imagination while clad in a barely-there black bra and a matching thong, telling fans that she was in the City of Angels. Like her most recent share, that one earned her a ton of attention with over 22,000 likes.