Gabrielle Union Enjoys Hawaiian Vacation In A White Monokini

Gabrielle Union seemed to enjoy her vacation when she skipped around a lush green lawn in a white bathing suit, as seen on her latest Instagram update.

In a report by The Daily Mail, the LA’s Finest star had a rough year after being dismissed from America’s Got Talent and the subsequent scandal that followed.

With the unfortunate events that happened, the 47-year-old actress remained in good spirits as was seen on the latest share. Gabrielle seemed to wear no makeup in the video. She wore her hair in braids — done from the roots down to the tips. The actress also sported a jewelry-free look.

In the video, Atomic Kitten’s “The Tide is High” was played. Gabrielle took some of the lyrics and used it as her caption for the post, followed by special hashtags pertaining to her husband’s retirement and their trip.

The actress, her husband Dwyane Wade, daughter Kaavia, 1, and one of their three sons, Zion, 11, have been spending Christmas week in Maui, Hawaii.

The recent share has been viewed over 700,000 times and received over 700 comments in 16 hours of being live. Fans and celebrity friends of the actress sent loving messages in the comments section of the post, complimenting her toned body and letting her know how beautiful she looked.

“You are RUDE WITH THAT HAWT BAWDDDDDYYYYY,” broadcast journalist Cari Champion commented.

“Look at you living your best high-heel-free life!” a fan wrote.

“Stop with being so gorgeous!” an admirer commented.

“Just love you. Just the way I live my life @gabunion,” wrote another fan.

“Now that’s how you rock a one-piece swimsuit!” a fourth Instagrammer commented.

Just a few days before Christmas, the actress shared some photos from her family vacation with her 14.8 million Instagram followers. The photo showed Gabrielle with her baby daughter, Kaavia, in her arm. She posed in a sideways position, wearing an orange bikini that showed off her amazing physique. The second snap showed Gabrielle with a bigger smile, eyes closed while still holding her baby girl.

The family trip is the first holiday together since Gabrielle’s husband Dwyane, retired from the NBA earlier in the year. The Daily Mail reports that most of the family, including Wade’s sons, were present for the annual trip.

The Christmas family picture was also taken in Hawaii. As reported by Good Morning America, the actress shared a snap of herself, Zion, Wade, Kaavia, and her younger sister Tracy Union all sitting together in a hammock on Christmas Eve.