Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Black Leather Pants

Anna Nystrom is dropping jaws in another insanely sexy social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Nystrom has never been shy when it comes to showing off her killer figure for fans while clad in some of the hottest outfits on the planet. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, the model sizzled in another smoking hot outfit.

In the caption of the post, the blond bombshell tagged herself in Sweden. She struck a pose front and center with a light-colored wall just in front of her and she appeared to be outside. Nystrom faced her backside to the camera, letting her long, blond locks flow and hit just at her booty. The stunner wore a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head and showed off her killer figure in another scandalous outfit.

On top, the beauty rocked a plain black crop top, exposing her toned back for the camera while also flashing a hint of her bra. The beauty left little to the imagination in a pair of tight black leather pants that showcased her fit derriere. In the caption of the image, she told fans that black outfits are her favorite. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention already with over 55,000 likes and 700-plus comments.

Some of her fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few other followers asked where she got her outfit while countless others had no words and commented on the photo with flame and heart emoji.

“I can see why as you make everything you wear look good,” one fan commented, adding a series of heart emoji.

“Beautiful looks so good,” a second follower added along with a series of emoji.

“Where did you get those pants?” one more fan asked.

“How can someone be So fit in anything u wear,” another chimed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom sizzled in another scandalous outfit, that time in another hot pair of pants. In the photo, the model rocked a pair of skintight white leggings that fit her like a glove, showing off her pert derriere as well as her toned legs. She paired the look with a light pink top with lace detail and it comes as no surprise that fans went crazy for it, giving it over 211,000 likes.