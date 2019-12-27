‘Deadpool 3’ Is Officially In Works At Marvel Studios, Claims Star Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in the works at Marvel Studios, reports Variety. The actor recently appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan. While on-air, Reynolds told the hosts that the “Merc with a Mouth” would be returning for a third film.

“We’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kind of crazy.”

The first two Deadpool films were enormous successes. Variety claims that the franchise has raked in more than $1.5 billion at the global box office.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were produced by 20th Century Fox. Disney publically bought out Fox earlier this year, which means the Deadpool property is now with its original owners at Marvel Studios.

Many fans of the character have been wondering how Wade Wilson would fit in with Disney’s overall family-friendly image. The character is known for being especially violent and foul-mouthed. Both of the Deadpool movies released thus far have received a hard R-rating from the MPAA. Reynolds didn’t indicate whether that would change moving forward.

Reynolds has been the point man on both Deadpool films thus far. He is very passionate and protective about the character and how he is portrayed on-screen. He will be heavily involved in the behind-the-scenes process on the third movie.

The article from Variety does not tell us anything about what Deadpool will look like now that it is under the Disney umbrella. However, in a previous Variety article from February of this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger promised that new Deadpool movies would maintain their R-rating.

Iger stated, “there’s a certain popularity,” with movies like Deadpool.

It is likely that any future Deadpool movies will be released explicitly under the Fox banner so as not to confuse the average Disney consumer.

Fans of Reynolds and the unorthodox superhero franchise are currently expressing their excitement about the third installment on Twitter.

“The ‘Deadpool’ series has taken this sweet, little old lady Grandma, and turned me into a major fan,” tweeted one fan.

“Why wouldnt you? This is by far the best super hero movie ever,” said a second person.

“Marvel likes Money. Disney likes Money. Ryan Reynolds likes money… It’s a perfect fit! Slap it on Hulu,” wrote a third user.

“Nice! Can’t wait to see what Ryan and crew come up with alongside Marvel Studios,” added a fourth fan.