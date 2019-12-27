WWE News: Brock Lesnar’s Next Match Now Known, But With A Weird Stipulation

The WWE Champion will be wrestling again soon, but he may not be willing to give up the gold.

With the next four months of plans already being put into place, WWE has a busy “Road to WrestleMania” season ahead of them. Right now, they are working on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and when he’s going to be back on television, but it won’t be too long. Fans should prepare themselves to see the “Beast Incarnate” soon as he prepares for a match at the Royal Rumble, but it won’t be the kind they are thinking it will be.

Since early October, Lesnar has held the WWE Championship since squashing Kofi Kingston on the FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown. Since that title change on October 4, 2019, Lesnar has only had two other matches and isn’t scheduled for another one for at least a month.

Brock Lesnar defeated Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel and Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series, but he’s been absent since that time. Rumors are swirling that he will have his next match at the Royal Rumble in late January, and that means a return to television is coming soon.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, Lesnar is going to have his next match at the Rumble. His opponent isn’t yet known, but is being reported that his match is not going to be for the WWE Championship.

Some may think that sounds quite odd, and it actually is. Lesnar having a non-title match is something rather out of the ordinary and that is especially true if he is the one currently holding onto the belt.

The Observer reports that they have not been told outright that Lesnar’s match at the Royal Rumble is a WWE Title match. One other option on the table is Lesnar being in the Rumble match itself, but that doesn’t make much sense since the winner of the big battle royal earns a title shot at WrestleMania.

Obviously, that is something that Lesnar doesn’t need since he’s in possession of the title. It could end up being that WWE wants to build up a worthy challenger for Lesnar and have him lose a match, but not have the title taken off of him before he gets to WrestleMania 36.

Right now, anything is possible to change as these are just rumors, but Brock Lesnar’s next match is likely going to happen at the Royal Rumble. It may not end up being for the WWE Championship, but he should be back in the ring in just about a month’s time.