Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Plunging Babydoll Nighty

The cosplayer sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

On Friday, December 27, cosplay model Erica Fett delighted fans by uploading yet another tantalizing photo on Instagram.

The provocative picture shows the social media sensation kneeling in front of a decorated Christmas tree, surrounded by wrapped presents. Erica posed with her shoulders back and her hands on her chest. She tilted her head and gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

The brunette bombshell sizzled in a sheer, green babydoll nighty with lace detailing. The plunging lingerie put Erica’s ample cleavage on display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a full view of her impressive tattoo collection. The expert cosplayer accessorized the sultry look with a pair of earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

The 32-year-old wore her long hair down and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, peach blush, brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the digital influencer asked her followers if they were prepared for the upcoming year, cheekily noting that her chest was ready. She also proceeded to thank the adult publication, Elite Online Mag, for editing the photo. In addition, Erica stated that explicit content that does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines has been made available on her personal website.

Many of Erica’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are the most enticing woman on Social Media [sic]. Have a great weekend beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“@erica.fett I hope you and your loved ones had a Merry Christmas!! You look fantastic and magnificent as always,” said a different devotee, adding a string of rose, heart-eye, and smiling face emoji to the comment.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” added another commenter.

Loading...

“I really love that green, it really compliments your gorgeous eyes,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The sizzling snap appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 54,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Erica is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fabulous figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded photos, in which she wore a Santa hat and a red lingerie set that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 51,000 times since it was shared.