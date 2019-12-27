Instagram Model Georgina Mazzeo Sizzles In A Tiny Gray Bikini, Displays Prominent Cleavage

Instagram model Georgina Mazzeo treated her 1.7 million followers to a sizzling new photograph on Friday morning.

Georgina posed in front of a concrete wall with blue writing. Her location in the photo is not immediately apparent. It looks like Georgina is sitting outdoors, potentially under an overpass. She reclined in front of the wall and looked off into the distance with a serene expression on her elegant facial features.

The brunette wore a skimpy, gray bikini and nothing else. Her bikini top exposed prominent cleavage. The revealing nature of her bikini also displayed Georgina’s exquisitely toned abdomen. Her gray undies revealed the natural curves of her hips and booty, which gave way to her seemingly endless legs.

She accessorized with a necklace, a pair of delicate hoop earrings, and a lacy headband to keep her gorgeous brunette locks tied out of her face. She wore makeup, but not a lot. Her face looked mostly natural, with a few bright bursts of color from blush and lipstick.

The blue script behind the bombshell says, “all you need is a good dose of,” with the final word is not visible.

Georgina poked fun at the mysterious final word in her photo caption.

A purple drawing of what appears to be coral also appeared on the wall behind the model. A rainbow appeared in the upper left corner.

In under three hours, more than 35,700 people liked her Instagram update and close to 300 people left comments.

Fellow models Nina Serebrova and Aleska Genesis commented on Georgina’s photo.

Some of Georgina’s fans added suggestions for what the final word of the phrase in blue could be.

“Of cake and coffee,” said one person.

“[V]itamins I guess,” wrote a second fan.

“A good dose of… you,” mentioned a third user.

Loading...

Most of the model’s admirers were more interested in complimenting her than they were in figuring out a cheeky response.

“Special and dreamy and sexy,” said an admirer.

Georgina kindly responded to some of her fans in gratitude for their sweet words.

There were several people who couldn’t think of the perfect thing to write. Instead, they filled Georgina’s comments section with heart, flame, heart-eyes, flower, and praise-hand emoji.

The Instagram hottie is a fan of tiny bikinis. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model posted a video of herself in a minuscule floral bikini earlier this month. In the snippet, she posed in a Santa Claus hat and advertised for Bang Energy drinks.