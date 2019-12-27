Tori Spelling Shows Off ‘Meaningful’ New Bling From Husband Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling showed off some “meaningful” new bling from husband Dean McDermott that she received as part of her Christmas gifts. The ring, which is a new wedding band, is symbolic of the couple’s renewed love and holds an even deeper meaning than the original ring the actor gifted her when the two initially wed in May of 2006.

In a series of two photos, the BH90210 star showed off the stunning emerald ring, which symbolizes three things for the actress.

First, it represents her birthday, which is May 16. Second, it celebrates the couple’s May anniversary. Finally, it also symbolizes Mother’s Day, an important day to the mother of five children: Stella, Hattie, Liam, Finn, and Beau.

The actress proudly displayed the ring and a green manicure she received to play off the stunning color of the heart-shaped raw gemstone displayed prominently in the center of the gold band. It is held together with five prongs, likely to represent the couple’s five children.

On her hands, Tori showed off a snowflake nail design on her right pinky. Her ring finger sported gold polka dots. Tori’s middle digit displayed one gold dot in the center of it and her pointer finger was awash in silver polish.

She remarked in the photo’s caption that both the ring and stone represents everything that is meaningful in her life.

“I wear this ring proudly and feel blessed to have such a loving family,” said the television star in the image shown below.

Fans chimed in with their thoughts about Tori’s latest gift and the sentiments behind the stunning new bauble.

“Such a lovely and unique ring,” said a follower of the actress, former teen star and daughter of the late television producer Aaron Spelling. Aaron created hit series’ such as Charlie’s Angels, Melrose Place, Charmed, and Dynasty to name a few.

“Gorgeous! Wear it in good health,” said a second fan of Tori.

Loading...

“How pretty, love the stone color. Goes perfect with your nail shade,” said a third admirer of the actress.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the couple posted a series of several photos where Tori, Dean and their five children were seen sporting coordinating pajamas as they put the finishing touches on their Christmas tree.

In a post shared days before the Christmas holiday, the actress and her husband were seen sitting around a tree as a stunning fire lit up the room behind the fir. A red, lit-up sign in block lettering stating the word “JOY” hung in the background.