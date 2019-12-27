Nina Serebrova Flaunts Underboob While Wearing A Cozy White Sweater, Sucks On A Candy Cane

Christmas might be over, but brunette bombshell Nina Serebrova is not ready to let go of her festive spirit. The gorgeous model shared a new holiday-themed photograph with her 2.7 million followers on Friday morning.

Nina wore a cozy-looking white cable-knit sweater with matching pants. She pulled her sweater up to gift her fans with a marvelous view of her curvy breasts. Nina wasn’t shy about flaunting significant underboob. The Bang Energy girl also displayed several inches of her taut belly and chiseled abs.

She sat on the floor in front of a mirror to take the selfie. The stunner accessorized with a Santa Claus hat, several rings, and a pair of festive socks.

To add to the overall holiday theme, Nina playfully sucked on a traditional peppermint candy cane while peering down at her phone to capture the perfect angle for her snapshot.

She appeared to be wearing some light makeup, including mascara, lipstick, foundation, and bronzer.

String lights, presents, candy, oranges, and other Christmas decorations littered the floor and background of Nina’s latest Instagram post. She took the picture at the Brickell City Centre in Miami, Florida. Her photo caption indicates that she took the photo to advertise for Fashion Nova.

“For those who love selfies, #candies and #Christmas holidays,” wrote the model in her photo caption. She added several themed emoji, such as a snowman and a lollipop.

Within three hours of going live, Nina’s photo acquired over 22,450 likes and 300 comments. Her admirers left her many compliments. Some people couldn’t figure out what to say so they expressed themselves via emoji instead. The most popular emoji used were hearts, heart-eye faces, roses, flames, and Christmas trees.

“Looking great my Santa,” wrote one of Nina’s fans.

“My best wishes for Christmas and happy holidays to you,” said a second person.

“Hmm Nina has received many gifts I see,” added a third user.

“I don’t really know but that dress looks so warm and comfy,” said a fourth admirer.

Even though Nina wasn’t shy about showing off her chest in the above photo, it is quite the contrast to the video she posted last week. The Inquisitr previously reported that the raven-haired babe shared a short clip of herself swimming in a pool while wearing a bright orange bikini. The video revealed more of her enviable body than her new Instagram picture. Both posts involve Nina advertising for a company. The bikini video was for Bang Energy.