Laci Kay Somers Sizzles & Flaunts Her Perky Booty In Tiny Blue Bikini

Singer and Instagram vixen Laci Kay Somers is raising heart rates with her new Instagram post. The gorgeous snapshot she shared on Thursday morning teases that she is starting a cruise through Europe and it seems that Italy was her starting point.

Laci noted that she was wearing a blue bikini from Fashion Nova, an online brand she and many other Instagram influencers help promote. The triangle tie top and thong tie bottoms left little to the imagination and the singer posed at an angle that was clearly designed to teasingly flaunt what she’s got.

This new photo showed Laci on a balcony, leaning against a railing with the ocean in the background. She was photographed from the side as she looked over her shoulder toward the photographer.

Laci’s long, blond hair was pulled into a high ponytail and she wore her signature pink lip color. She stood barefoot, seemingly on her tiptoes, one leg angled slightly behind the other.

The 27-year-old bombshell’s followers are quite accustomed to seeing Laci wearing revealing bikinis, but this new shot seemed to generate more heat than usual. Within less than an hour, nearly 75,000 of the singer’s 10.6 million fans had already liked the post.

There were more than 2,000 comments posted in that first hour as well, and it looks as if everybody thought she looked especially amazing in this particular bikini.

“Lookin’ radiantly stunning my love!!!” praised one of Laci’s impressed fans.

“As I have said so many times, you have one of the most beautiful and desirable bodies [on] Instagram, Laci!!! I love you!!!! Happy Cruise!!!” wrote another dedicated follower.

“Drop dead gorgeous as always,” detailed someone else.

Loading...

“You look hotter than the ocean view,” declared another follower.

Laci has built her massive social media following in large part thanks to her bold, confident vibe and her cheeky sense of humor. Those qualities, along with her pert derriere, curvy backside, and bountiful bosom, have definitely helped her stand out on the popular social media platform.

Many of Laci’s Instagram posts feature her wearing bright bikinis or seductive sets of lingerie and her fans are always anxious to see more of the same.

It seems likely that Laci’s fans will be seeing quite a few more snaps much like this latest one in the days ahead as her cruise progresses. The blond bombshell posts quite frequently and this blue bikini seemingly has everybody anxious to see more sooner rather than later.