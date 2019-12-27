‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Many of the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members have had pregnancy rumors about them. Most recently, rumors that Cheyenne Floyd is pregnant with baby No. 2 have been floating around. However, the reality show star took to her Instagram stories recently and addressed the rumors, according to a report from InTouch Weekly.

According to the report, Cheyenne took to her Instagram stories recently and shared a video that showed her wearing a pair of leggings and a sports bra.

“Since everyone wants to comment on my pictures, telling me that I’m hiding a pregnancy — where? Where is it? I’m not pregnant. I’m so sorry, guys. Please stop asking me,” she said.

Over the video, she included the words, “I am not pregnant. Stop asking!!!”

Apparently, the pregnancy rumors began after fans thought they spotted Cheyenne hiding a baby bump in recent photos. However, the reality show star isn’t expecting another baby right now, but her 2-year-old daughter Ryder is about to be a big sister.

Cheyenne’s ex, Cory Wharton, and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge are expecting a baby together. In fact, according to another report from InTouch Weekly, Cory recently shared a video to his own social media that showed his daughter hugging Taylor’s baby bump.

“Are you excited to be a big sister?” Cory asks his daughter in the video.

Hugging up on Taylor’s baby bump, Ryder smiles and nods her head “yes” in response to her father’s question. She then gives the camera a thumbs-up.

Loading...

Over the video, Cory wrote, “Someone can’t wait to be a big sister,” and included a baby emoji along with a thumbs-up emoji.

Although the two aren’t currently together, Cheyenne and Cory are able to co-parent for their daughter. Most recently, they spent Christmas together for their daughter. Cheyenne shared a photo of herself and her daughter Ryder along with Cory and his pregnant girlfriend together on the holiday. Everyone looked happy wearing matching pajamas, and it was great to see everyone able to get along for Ryder.

Fans commented on the photo and commended Cheyenne and Cory for getting along for their daughter. Cheyenne replied to a comment and thanked her follower for the comment and explained her point of view.

“Thank you,” she wrote followed by an emoji. “I grew up in a blended home so this is the only way I know how to do it, some people may disagree or hate but this works for us.”