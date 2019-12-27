George Michael’s Sister Melanie Panayiotou Found Dead At Home On Third Anniversary Of Singer’s Death

She was 59.

Melanie Panayiotou, the sister of the late pop star George Michael, was found dead at her London home exactly three years after the death of her brother, The Mirror reports.

Melanie, a hairdresser, was found dead in her London home on Christmas night by her and George’s sister, Yioda Panayiotou.

In a statement, the London Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were dispatched to a home in Melanie’s neighborhood.

“Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park,” the agency noted.

Their statement was confirmed by the London Ambulance Service:

“We sent a double crewed ambulance that arrived at the address at 19″46 to treat one adult patient. Sadly, the patient had died.”

A representative for the family also confirmed that Melanie had died.

“We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’ s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comments,” he said.

The London police noted that Melanie’s death is not being considered suspicious at this time.

George Michael, known as “Yog” to his family, maintained a close relationship with his sisters, especially Melanie. She was known to travel around the world with him throughout his career, and he left the majority of his estate to his sisters when he died.

According to a report in The Mirror, Melanie had described her younger brother as different from other boys his age. While other boys were into soccer, cars and girls, George was mostly into music.

She also noted that George would always make time to visit his family, even when he was touring around the world. She fondly recalled one visit in which she found her brother, exhausted, slumped in a chair in her home. She said George would always make it a point to play his newest music for their mother whenever he recorded new songs.

She also defended her brother against accusations from fellow LGBTQ performer Elton John, that George was uncomfortable with his sexuality. She confirmed that George was “very proud to be gay,” despite claims to the contrary.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, George Michael was found dead in his home by his partner, Fadi Fawaz, on Christmas Day 2016. The late singer died of dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver.