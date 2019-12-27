‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Shares Sweet Family Vacation Video Showing Daughter Jayde Ice Skating

Maci Bookout shares her life on Teen Mom OG, but the mom of three doesn’t share too much on social media. Every so often, she updates fans with a few sweet photos or videos, though. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a video of a recent family vacation she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, took with the kids.

The video showed Maci and Taylor’s daughter Jayde ice skating with her momma. Jayde is wearing a pink coat and a white hat as she skates along with Maci. She is holding Maci’s hand and has a small fall on the ice. Maci is wearing white pants and a plaid shawl. She is also wearing her long red hair down and straightened. She is there to help her daughter after the small slip on the ice. The video also shows Maci’s oldest son Bentley, who she shares with Ryan Edwards, ice skating. A second video shows the indoor water park, and Bentley is trying the wave rider part of the park in the video.

“So much fun at Wilderness at the Smokies a couple weeks ago! Ice skating, indoor water park, and the #tnaautop100,” Maci wrote with an “okay” emoji before adding, “perfect family getaway, can’t wait to go back!”

The videos had over 46,000 likes from Maci’s more than 4 million followers and plenty of comments from fans who loved that Maci shared a glimpse into their recent family vacation. Plenty of fans chimed in using the comments section of the photo.

“Bentley is such a dare devil,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “So adorable.”

Maci and Taylor seem pretty content with their family, but the couple have been plagued with pregnancy rumors for a while. Most recently, Maci shared a photo of herself getting an ultrasound to social media, and some fans thought perhaps the mom of three was pregnant with baby No. 4. However, the reality show star also linked to an article from Champion Daily in which a source claimed Maci is not currently pregnant and revealed why she allegedly doesn’t respond to every rumor. The source addressed a recent photo which showed Maci alongside her husband. Many fans believed they noticed a “baby bump” on Maci in the photo.

“While it’s annoying to have people pointing out the ‘baby bump, at this time Maci is NOT pregnant. 100% that is false and she is not expecting a baby,” the source explained.

For now, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney seem happy with the size of their family, and it looks like they had a great family vacation.