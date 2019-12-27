Kelly Clarkson Dishes On Sex Life With Husband Brandon Blackstock On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson revealed how often she has sex with husband Brandon Blackstock in a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a report by E! News, in a sit-down with Voice Season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli, the singer hosted an “Ask Me Anything” segment on the show. The informative chatter included about their must-haves on a deserted island — what albums would Kelly like to bring, Brynn’s top three food she can’t live without and what she is currently listening to, as well as Kelly’s nighttime routine, as was asked by Brynn.

The 16-year-old’s question is something she thinks is important as she claims she sees it on interviews all the time, and that the question is really interesting to her.

It may have been possible that Brynn expected for a nighttime skincare routine or a late-night TV show obsession, however, the “Breakaway” singer gave a very “informative” answer that Brynn did not anticipate.

“Well Brynn,” Kelly said with a laugh, “I was single for many years, so I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed.”

The mom of two continued by stating it is not a lie, and that having sex is not weird, it is natural, especially for a married woman like herself.

Brynn was amazed at the revelation that she applauded the American Idol alum, saying “And this is why America loves you.”

Kelly began dating Brandon back in 2012 and the two hit it off ever since, and are still in love until this day.

Loading...

In a 2017 interview, the Grammy winner stated that she never felt sexually attracted to anybody before she met her husband. She continued by explaining that everyone is not alike and that there is just something about Brandon that made her feel different.

Kelly also revealed in the same interview that she thought she was asexual, as she has never been “turned on” by any other man in her life. She did mention that she has no negative feelings towards her exes and that she is merely explaining her experience.

In another episode before Christmas, the singer shared her sweet holiday tradition on her show, where she made a gingerbread house with a hilarious twist. As seen on a clip shared with Instagram, the singer decorated the sweet Christmas confection with the use of tiny hands.

Tiny hands are plastic hands, miniaturized versions of a full-sized palm that fit on one finger of each hand. Youtube stars are known to do “The Tiny Hands Challenge” where they are seen achieving goals using only the gag gift.