Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Curves In Tight Black Leggings And Crop Top

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko stunned her 10.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple update that flaunted her curves. The ensemble didn’t showcase her ample cleavage, but the look accentuated her hourglass physique to perfection.

In the first snap in the series, Anastasiya posed on the steps of a building in an all-black ensemble. She rocked a pair of high-waisted black leggings that came right to her belly button, and exposed several inches of her toned stomach. She paired the leggings with a simple black cropped top, and finished off the ensemble with a cropped black denim jacket. The post was an advertisement for the online retailer Fashion Nova, as Anastasiya clarified in the caption of the post.

The bombshell’s long blond locks were down in a tousled style, and she rested one hand on her thigh while the other brushed some hair away from her face. Her makeup was minimal, and accentuated her beauty. The stunner rocked soft pink lips, flawless skin, and minimal eye makeup. She parted her lips slightly and served the camera a seductive look.

In the second snap in the series, Anastasiya flaunted her ample assets by turning to face the other direction. She posed overlooking a body of water with skyscrapers visible in the distance. She removed the denim jacket and rocked just the leggings and the black cropped top, which fans could see was a long-sleeved shirt. A sliver of skin was visible at her lower back, but the main focal point in the snap was her ample derriere.

For the third and final snap, Anastasiya continued to flaunt her gravity-defying booty, and looked super sexy in her workout gear. The babe posed in a way that emphasized her hourglass physique, and posed a question to her followers in the caption.

The buxom bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot triple Instagram update, and the pos received over 133,400 likes within just 16 hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling look.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan commented.

Another said “my heart! Omg you’re so unbelievably stunning. You are so amazing! Hope you had a wonderful Christmas.”

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” another fan said.

“I have never seen you dress this pretty love you,” one added.

Anastasiya isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in skimpy attire. While this particular look showcased her hourglass physique, it didn’t flaunt too much skin. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya rocked a barely-there green mini dress that flaunted a ton of skin and tantalized her followers.