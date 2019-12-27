Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Flaunts Major Cleavage In Hot New Selfie: ‘Smile For Life’

Suzy Cortez is letting it all hang out in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off limits for the model and she regularly struts her stuff in some of the hottest outfits that you could imagine. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, Cortez sizzled in another incredibly revealing outfit.

In the caption of the photo, Cortez sent her fans a positive message, reminding them to smile. The model appeared to be the mastermind behind the photo, snapping the selfie at a downward angle and showing off her gorgeous figure in the process. For the beautiful look, the stunner wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Cortez’s amazing figure was on full display in a NSFW ensemble that included a black bra and matching shorts. The beauty nearly spilled out of the tiny bra, revealing plenty of cleavage for fans as well as her toned and tanned abs. To accessorize her look, Cortez simply rocked a gold ring as she also showed off the tattoo on her right arm. The post has only been live for a short time but it’s already earned the social media star a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the post has racked up over 6,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to gush over how amazing she looks while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and simply commented on the shot with their choice of emoji. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“You have beautiful eyes,” one follower raved, adding a flame and heart emoji.

“You look here exacly like one women from my past..,” a second social media user added.

“I’m in love with your eyes babe,” a third fan chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez stunned in another smoking hot photo, that time while rocking another skimpy bra and pair of booty shorts. The model appeared to have earplugs in her ear and wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail with a few pieces of hair falling over her shoulder. It comes as no shock that the post racked up over 18,000 likes and well over 140-plus comments.