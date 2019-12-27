NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Works Out With New Orleans Saints, Could Sign For Playoff Run

Antonio Brown is working out with the New Orleans Saints, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. His tweet further stated that the Saints were “doing their due diligence.” Schefter followed up with another tweet stating that the team is working out a group of wide receivers today, including former Washington Redskins WR Maurice Harris.

“Saints’ HC Sean Payton wanted an updated WR list for the playoffs in case any WRs went down,” Schefter continued.

Just minutes after Schefter’s tweet, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted a screenshot from Brown’s Instagram story, showing a free agent waiver he received from the league. Brown has seemingly deleted that image in the time since, though he’s updated his Instagram story with multiple screenshots of the coverage of his workout.

The news was met with mixed reactions the social media platform. Some fans speculated that Brown could become a problem in the Saints’ locker room, bringing the distractions of his off-field issues with him. Others marveled at the idea of New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees having both Brown and wide receiver Michael Thomas at his disposal. Others compared the reactions to Brown’s Friday workout with the Saints and his signing with the New England Patriots earlier this year.

*Pats sign Antonio Brown before knowing of lawsuit*

Twitter: "What a horrible franchise, they'll do anything to win. If they had ANY morals, they'd cut him!" *Saints work out Antonio Brown despite all his baggage*

Twitter: "OMG imagine Brees with AB & Michael Thomas!" — Mark (@MarkPiselli13) December 27, 2019

Loading...

Today’s news is just the latest in a whirlwind 2019 for Brown. He had demanded a trade from his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ironically, at one point, the Saints were considered the front-runners in the Antonio Brown Sweepstakes; Brown was eventually traded to the Oakland Raiders in March.Fans weren’t even sure they’d see him suit up for the 2019 season for a few reasons. An offseason frostbite injury to his feet prevented Brown from participating in most of the Raiders’ training camp practices. He later filed a grievance with the NFL over his helmet, which was no longer approved by the league. Brown continued to miss team activities due to his helmet issues, and filed a second grievance after his first one was denied by an independent arbitrator; his second grievance was also denied. Word of issues between Brown and the Raiders staff then surfaced, and the team fined him for missing practices, resulting in a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.