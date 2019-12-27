Emily Ratajkowski Unveils Her ‘2020 Aesthetic’ In A Sultry Bathroom Selfie Posted To Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski floored fans with her latest fashion look. On Boxing Day, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to showcase what she advertised as her aesthetic for the upcoming year and left followers speechless with her flawless sense of style.

Known for her daring, racy looks that celebrate the female form and make powerful and empowering fashion statements, Emily slayed the casual-chic style in a baggy white shirt, which she wore largely unbuttoned and pulled back over her hip to showcase her enviable physique. The Sports Illustrated babe teamed up the trendy item with an elegant pair of black trousers and accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings.

The sizzling supermodel kept things simple with a natural-looking glam and didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup. She highlighted her naturally beautiful features with an understated shimmering eyeshadow and very little else. Her dark tresses were styled with a mid-part and pulled up into a twisted bun. A stray tendril framed her face, adding a chic touch to the sexy-casual look.

Emily showed off the stylish outfit in a sultry bathroom selfie. Posing in a simple interior, one dominated by a cream palette, the gorgeous model was standing in front of the bathroom mirror. Instead of looking at her own reflection, Emily kept her eyes on her phone to make sure she snapped the perfect shot. The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, perfectly showcasing her ensemble. Her posture emphasized her fierce physique, calling particular attention to her chiseled thighs.

The 28-year-old hottie showed plenty of skin in the fashionable get-up. Her shirt was fastened in a single button, teasing her famous décolletage and flashing a glimpse of her toned midriff and washboard abs. Her trousers were held in place by a trendy belt, one sporting a shiny silver buckle, which further lured the gaze to Emily’s famously taut waistline.

The striking look was both revealing and tame, and caught the eye with its very well put together simplicity. Emily oozed a sexy air of nonchalant sophistication, which she admirably pulled off in the sleek outfit.

Emily’s selfie received a lot of appreciation from her fans. Shared shortly before midnight on December 26, the photo racked up more than 607,000 likes overnight and close to 950 comments.

“Love the shirt,” read one message, preceded by a long string of flattering emoji of the heart-eyes, fire, and heart variety.

“1994 Uma [Thurman] aesthetic,” quipped another Instagrammer, in a nod to the cult classic Pulp Fiction movie.

Among the people who commented on the snap was Miley Cyrus.

“That’s taken by muah,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer remarked about Emily’s look, with 432 people hitting the “like” button on her post.

The message was among the most popular comments and garnered 20 replies from Emily’s followers, with one person writing, “@mileycyrus pretty sure @emrata made it hers now” in response to Miley’s claim.

American model Rudy Bundini also chimed in on Emily’s look.

“The wall is even sweating,” he wrote, trailed by a fire emoji, with 11 people agreeing.