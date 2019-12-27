‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Is Smoking Hot In Scandalous Red Lingerie

Lauren Drain is smoking hot in her most recent social media throwback. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Drain has never been shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure. The smokeshow is currently pregnant with her first child, and she’s been showing off her beautiful baby bump for fans while also mixing in a throwback or two from time to time. In the most recent image shared for her loyal fans, Drain sizzled in another revealing outfit.

In the caption of the throwback image, Drain mentioned to fans that her 2020 fitness challenge was now open for people to sign up. In the photo itself, the stunner struck a pose in front of a mirror but did not reveal exactly where she was. The social media sensation wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lip gloss.

The nurse accessorized the smoking hot look with a pair of dangling earrings while putting her killer figure on display in some revealing red lingerie. For the occasion, Drain sizzled in a lacy red number that dipped low into her chest and showed ample amounts of cleavage. The bottoms were just as sexy and featured silver rhinestones on the sides while her toned, tanned abs and legs stole the show in the photo.

The post has only been live on her page for a little less than a day, but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 25,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the post to let her know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her beautiful body. A few more simply commented by using flame and heart emoji only.

“Wow you’re simply perfect,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Whew! To hot to handle to cold to hold,” a second Instagram user added.

“You are always so powerful,” one more fan chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain stunned in another NSFW outfit, which was a bikini. In the gorgeous photo, Drain left virtually nothing to the imagination while clad in a skimpy, green string bikini that showed off her fit physique. Like her most recent photo, that one earned her rave reviews by racking up over 28,000 likes.