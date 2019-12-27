Ayesha Curry Shares Romantic Holiday Snap Featuring Husband Stephen Curry: ‘My Love’

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry shared a sweet holiday snap with her 6.8 million Instagram followers showing her husband Stephen Curry by her side.

In the picture, Ayesha and the Golden State Warriors point guard stood together in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The tree was decked in neutral tones, and there were large windows behind it, illuminating the space with light. Ayesha rocked a white pajama set with Christmas trees on them. The pajamas were a loose fit and looked adorable on the stunner. She appeared to wear them with a pair of slippers, and had her hair pulled up in a braided high ponytail.

Stephen wore matching pajama bottoms, and added a gray hoodie and black beanie to finish off his ensemble. He slung one arm around Ayesha’s shoulders, resting his cheek on her head, and she reached up to hold his hand as well. The duo looked blissfully in love in the sweet, seasonal shot.

Just prior to sharing the sweet update, Ayesha posted a shot that showcased the entire family in their Christmas pajamas. The charming snap proved that the Curry family decided to go for matching pajamas for the whole crew, including their dog Reza. The shot with Stephen and Ayesha featured their cute dog perched in front of them, but their three kids weren’t in that particular snap.

Ayesha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the romantic snap, and the post received over 285,200 likes within just 18 hours. Actress Gabrielle Union, who also often shares snaps with her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, gave the festive post a like.

Many of Ayesha’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sweet picture and couldn’t seem to get over how adorable the duo were.

“You two are so sincerely sweet together,” one fan said, followed by two heart emoji.

“Love seeing you guys! Family inspiration,” another fan added.

One follower said “my favorite married couple. Happy holidays to you and the family.”

Another fan was charmed by Stephen and Ayesha, but had her heart ultimately captured by the family dog, Reza. The fan commented “you are so cute, but Reza steals this picture. The pjs.”

Though Ayesha shares plenty of solo shots in which she flaunts her outfits and personal projects, she’s also not afraid to use her Instagram page to rave about her sweet family. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha shared a snap of Stephen and their son Canon together. She accompanied the cute photo with an equally adorable caption that captivated her fans.