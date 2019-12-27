Khloe Terae Becomes An Angel In Gold Lingerie Set On Instagram

Khloe Terae channeled her inner angel in a new Instagram post devoted to the City of Angels — Los Angeles. The model shared a photo in which she rocked a stunning, tiny gold two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Khloe photoshopped in front of a gold background that made it look like a golden aura was radiating off of her. The gold bikini top featured a sequined design on the triangle-shaped cups and silver chains as the straps. The stunner’s chest was hardly contained by the tiny bra, as her cleavage spilled out of the center.

Khloe’s flat, tan tummy was on full display between the top and a pair of matching, even tinier gold bottoms. A small piece of sequined fabric covered only what was necessary in the front while either side contained two silver chains that sat high on her hips. The look accentuated her curvy bronzed figure, as well as her long, lean legs.

Khloe was decked out in gold and silver accessories, including bracelets, dainty stud earrings, and a gold maple leaf-shaped necklace to represent her Canadian roots. She also rocked a gold crown 0f leaves in her long, blond hair, which fell down her back in luscious waves. Khloe’s makeup look featured expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky brown eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a bright red color on her full lips.

The model’s look was finished off with a giant pair of gold angel wings on her back, which also appeared to be photoshopped.

Khloe crossed her arms in front of her, which further pushed out her cleavage. She arched her back slightly and tilted her head as she gazed at the camera with sultry eyes.

The post garnered more than 3,300 likes and just over 70 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with Khloe’s fans. Many of her followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Omg what a goddess,” fellow model Olivia Burns said with a heart-eye emoji.

“You are the Queen of the Angels :),” another user added.

“Khloe, darling, that’s pretty hot!!!” a third follower said with fire emoji.

“Send us angel dust!” said a fourth fan.

Khloe’s Instagram feed is filled with photos of herself dressed in elaborate lingerie and bikinis. Earlier this week, the beauty became Santa’s baby in a tiny red and white outfit, which her fans loved just as much.