Victoria’s Secret’s Georgia Fowler & Shanina Shaik Sizzle In Black Bikinis & Swimsuits

The Victoria's Secret models posed alongside their fellow lingerie models in some revealing swimwear looks.

Victoria’s Secret models Georgia Fowler and Shanina Shaik seriously sizzled in a hot new shot shared to Instagram this week. The two beauties joined forces with fellow models Nadine Leopold and Megan Williams — who have also modeled for the lingerie brand — as they posed in different swimsuits and bikinis from fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor’s line, Devon Windsor Swim.

The gorgeous photo, which was shared to Instagram on December 25, gave followers a Christmas Day treat as it showed the foursome posing together in their all-black ensembles, which were made up of different looks from Devon’s popular line.

Georgia wowed in a full one-piece that plunged pretty low on the top and featured an underwire full-cup with thicker straps that stretched over her shoulders. The stylish, structured look was also high-cut to show off her long and toned legs.

It also featured a waist belt across the torso, which added a touch of extra glamour with a metallic fastening over her bellybutton.

Georgia — who recently posed in another skimpy black bikini — flashed a huge smile as she posed with her stunning model friends. She had her short brunette hair slicked back with dark sunglasses on her eyes.

As for Shanina, she matched in her own black swimwear look.

The beauty rocked a ruched bikini top made up of two triangles of material with ties around her neck and around her back.

She paired that with a gray cover-up, which appeared to be a skirt that stretched all the way up her legs and to her waist.

Shanina — who recently wowed in a tiny string bikini during a trip to the beach — had her long dark hair tied up into a ponytail as she gave the camera a very sultry glare.

In the middle of the gorgeous Victoria’s Secret duo was Nadine, who stunned in a strapless black swimsuit that was also seriously high-cut to show off her hips.

She paired that with a sheer black cover-up that covered the top of her legs as she put her finger up toward her mouth in a shushing motion. Nadine had her long blond hair flowing down and shielded her eyes from the sunshine with dark sunglasses with a shiny gold frame.

Also in the shot was gorgeous British model Megan Williams.

The star rocked a pretty revealing bikini from Devon’s collection, also in black. The two-piece was made up of a plunging top with a collar around her neck and a pair of pretty skimpy bottoms that revealed her very toned torso to the world.

She, too, rocked a pair of sunglasses on her eyes as she posed with her fellow models.

The shot was shared online by Devon’s line along with a special Christmas message to fans of her swimwear brand, which the model officially launched earlier this year.

The account also revealed in the caption the exact looks the stunners wore for the snap. The gorgeous girl gang sported the Freya Full-Piece, the Aurora Full-Piece, the Alexina top, and the Layla top.