‘American Idol’ Judge Teases New Contestant Is ‘Biggest Star We’ve Ever Had’ In New Trailer

American Idol judge Luke Bryan teased in a new trailer for the show’s upcoming season that a jaw-dropping performance by a contestant promises to showcase the “biggest star we’ve ever had” on the reality competition singing series.

The show, which launched the careers of Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, will debut its newest season in February of 2020. In a new trailer, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie are featured speaking about what fans can expect as the debut of the latest season approaches. Also heard from is series host Ryan Seacrest.

In the clip, a singing hopeful performs the 1971 Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” His performance was quickly followed by Luke declaring the unnamed singer the biggest star American Idol has ever had thus far.

“American Idol delivers superstars because we find raw talent,” explained the country superstar in the clip seen below. His comments are quickly followed by Katy who explained the casting process for the series, revealing that the show sends an American Idol bus to those who cannot make it to the larger audition cities in its quest to put forth the best singers possible in the competition.

Ryan is seen explaining that the show’s talent is found through an extensive search, and his statement is concurred by superstar judge Lionel who remarks, “we’re the only show that brings you, serious artists.”

This season promises to feature a more diverse group of performers than ever before, including some with stories that are guaranteed to break viewers’ hearts.

While the promo is drawing interest in the new season of the show, it is also showing that the series is becoming more serious in its selection process.

In the two-minute clip, Lionel speaks to another hopeful who did not get a chance to move forward in the competition, remarking “I don’t really like your attitude. I don’t think you’re going to make it to Hollywood.”

Good Housekeeping reported that executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane said in a statement regarding the new season, “We are delighted to have our judges Katy, Luke and Lionel, as well as in-house mentor Bobby Bones back on American Idol. They are all credible, hugely successful artists and will bring their expertise, passion, and energy to the search for America’s next superstar.”

American Idol auditions for its newest season took place over the summer and early fall of 2019 with more than 20 stops throughout the United States. Idol hopefuls between the ages of 15 and 28 years old had the chance to audition in-person or online reported Good Housekeeping.

The 18th season of American Idol will premiere on February 16, 2020. This will be its third season on the ABC network. Prior to this, the show aired for 15 seasons on Fox Television.