Miley Cyrus Calls Cody Simpson Her ‘Best Friend’ In Date Night Posts

On December 26, Miley Cyrus shared several Instagram stories of a date night Cody Simpson that put breakup rumors to rest, as was reported by E! News. In the photos, Miley and Cody can be seen looking casual and cozy with one another.

“Start dating your best friend Asap,” the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer wrote over one photo. She then kept the caption simple in the other snap writing, “Besties.”

The 22-year-old Australian singer also shared a post of his own. Cody shared a video to his Instagram stories of the 27-year-old actress walking towards him in a restaurant where they were dining at. The “Don’t Let Me Go” singer wrote, “Who is this stone cold fox,” as a caption.

In a report from the same publication, The Last Song star’s post comes amid speculation that the two lovers, who started dating in October, had broken up.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Cody was recently seen with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York City, which sparked cheating rumors. Just as the news surfaced, Miley shared a link to a recording of her holiday track “Sad Christmas Song” on her Instagram page, further hinting at a breakup.

In another report by Elle, Cody allegedly kissed another woman while at a bar at the Big Apple. However, the “Golden Thing” singer quickly shut down the allegations.

In a statement, Cody’s agent said there was no truth in the “fabricated story,” and that Cody just went out with a friend.

Alli Simpson, who is Cody’s sister, also confirmed that her older brother and the “Wrecking Ball” singer are still very much together, despite couple’s absence for about two weeks before the holidays on social media.

Over Christmas, Miley and Cody seemingly showed that their relationship is stronger than ever. As was seen on each other’s Instagram accounts, Cody joined Miley and her family in Tennessee to celebrate Christmas together.

On Thanksgiving, Cody was also present at the Cyrus family’s celebration, again confirming their relationship reported E! News.

It looks like Miley and Cody are having a blast this holiday season and that they are taking their relationship to another level by being with each other constantly on special occasions, as well as spending time with each other’s family.