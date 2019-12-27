Candice Swanepoel Shows Skin In A Plunging Snakeskin Swimsuit

Candice stunned in a revealing skintight snakeskin one-piece.

In a sizzling new photo posted to Instagram this week, Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel slayed as she slipped into a sassy skin-tight snakeskin swimsuit. The beauty, who’s become one of the most recognizable models for the lingerie brand over the past few years, looked absolutely stunning while she modeled the one-piece, which is available from her own swimwear line called Tropic of C.

Tropic of C’s official Instagram account posted the hot new shot to social media on December 26 which showed the mom of two during a professional photo shoot that took place in a field.

The mom of two proudly revealed her incredible model body in the swimsuit, which was made up of a purple snakeskin print and skimmed her every curve.

The plunging look didn’t exactly leave too much to the imagination. The bathing suit plunged very low to show off plenty of her décolletage as the seriously thin straps stretched very low down her chest.

The one-piece was also high-cut at the bottom to reveal her long and toned legs as well as flashing plenty of her bare hip and her impressive all-over tan.

Candice also showed off a fierce model pose as she arched her back slightly with both of her hands resting on her waist as her long blond hair blew in the wind behind her.

The South African beauty had her eyes closed for the shoot as she showed off her obvious natural beauty. The 31-year-old supermodel appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum as her flawless blemish-free skin glowed in the natural outdoor lighting.

She also opted to keep her accessories to a minimum, but wrapped a single long white necklace around her neck as she stood in the dry grass field in her bathing suit.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that Candice wore the one-piece called The C for the shoot in the Python print and also said that the beauty was now officially ready for the next decade as 2019 draws to a close.

Fans flooded the comments section to make it known how good they thought the stunning mom of two looked in the photo.

“Gorgeous,” one fan commented.

Another called Candice “stunning” with a heart eye emoji.

Another extended their well wishes for the year ahead and commented, “Wishing all the best for 2020 babe!!! You are gonna kill it!!”

This isn’t the first time Candice has showed some skin in a snakeskin print, though.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she recently had fans on social media floored once again after Tropic of C posted a sizzling photo of her looking absolutely stunning in the tiniest yellow snakeskin triangle bikini that also revealed plenty of skin.