Rita Ora Spends Christmas In A Tiny Blue Bikini On Yacht

Rita spent Christmas Day in a skimpy bikini that barely covered her assets.

Rita Ora skipped out on a cold, snow-filled Christmas this year and instead spent the day soaking up sunshine on a yacht in a tiny blue bikini. In a sizzling new shot shared to Instagram on December 25, the gorgeous British singer revealed she spent the holidays on a yacht in St. Barts.

The beauty brought some serious heat to her 15.7 million followers as she posed for the camera in a skimpy two-piece that left little to the imagination.

Rita seriously stunned as she slipped into the electric blue string bikini, which was made up of a plunging triangular bikini top with thin straps that barely covered her top half. She paired that with equally skimpy bottoms in the same fun color and had a slightly thicker tie across both of her hips.

The “Your Song” singer showed off all her hard work in the gym in the skimpy swimwear look and also proudly revealed her all-over tan for the camera.

The body confident star had her seriously toned middle on display, as well as her long and lean legs. She flashed a huge smile to show just how happy she was to spend her Christmas out on the water.

Rita shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of thick-framed shades on her eyes while her short hair was wet and tousled as if she’d already taken a dip in the ocean. She also kept things very tropical by drinking from a coconut with a straw.

The stunning blue sea water could be seen all around her as she posed on the deck of the luxury yacht, which was complete with a blue parasol for sunbathing that matched her bikini.

But while Rita wasn’t having a traditional British Christmas, she did keep things a little festive with a fun accessory.

The beauty wrapped a plush snowman toy — complete with a traditional scarf and top hat —around her shoulders to prove that she was still getting in the holiday spirit despite being many miles away from home.

The star wished her followers a very happy Christmas in the caption, alongside a Christmas tree, snowman, heart, and smiley face with hearts emoji.

Loading...

Rita has been treating her followers to several glimpses at her sunny getaway to the tropical Caribbean island over the past few days.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star showed off her rebellious side earlier this week as she stunned in a shimmery swimsuit that revealed a whole lot of skin.

She wowed in the revealing swimwear look, but admitted in the caption that she was defying the rules set by the captain who instructed her not to wear anything shiny while on the boat.