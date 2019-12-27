Peta Murgatroyd Shares Sweet Holiday Photos With Her Family & ‘DWTS’ Co-Stars

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer spent Christmas with her family and celebrity friends.

Peta Murgatroyd had a happy Christmas with her family and friends. The Dancing with the Stars professional dancer shared a series of pics to Instagram that showed her celebrating Christmas with her parents, as well as some of her besties from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In a slideshow posted to the social media platform, Peta, 33, is seen posing with her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, their 2-year-old son Shai, and her parents as they sit on a stairway. Peta and Maks are dressed casually in sweatpants, while Shai sports adorable pajamas. The group hams it up while Shai giggles holding a stuffed animal and blanket. A second photo shows the famous family cuddled up together for a more traditional snap.

In the comments section to Peta’s pics, fans marveled over her gorgeous family. Many fans also noted how cute Shai’s recent “big boy” haircut looks. Famous followers, including celebrity stylist Derek Warburton and fellow DWTS pro dancer Allison Holker, weighed in on the sweet family pics.

“Beautiful photos, these will mean more and more to you as time passes by,” one fan wrote of the multi-generational pic.

“Peta your mama is gorgeous,” another wrote.

“They might as well call Shai ‘Peter’ at this point. Peta copied and pasted her face on that child,” a third fan joked of the family resemblance.

“I love that haircut! Looks like u had a merry time!” another chimed in.

In a second series of shots, Peta and her mom posed together in their Christmas outfits. In another pic, the Dancing with the Stars champ gets a kiss on the cheek from her daddy. And later in the day, Peta posed with pals Sharna Burgess and Emma Slater, who appear to have stopped by to drop off some Christmas gifts.

In the comments section to the Christmas Day photos, fans once again noted the “gorgeous” family resemblance, and especially how much Peta looks like her elegant mom.

Peta also shared a very special photo taken by little Shai. The toddler turns 3 years old in January, but he’s already an amateur photographer based on his slightly blurry first-ever photo of his parents snuggling on the steps.

Peta and Maks appear to have spent Christmas in California. It is unclear if they also spent time with Maks’ family over the holidays. Maks’ brother Val posted photos to Instagram that show he spent Christmas with his wife Jenna Johnson’s family in Utah.