Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Festive Photo By The Christmas Tree

Carrie's smallest family members gathered under the Christmas tree for the sweetest festive photo.

Carrie Underwood treated her fans to a glimpse inside her personal life at home this Christmas, but not with a sweet family photo of her two young sons. Instead, the country superstar posted an adorable photo of her fur babies as she gathered her three dogs underneath the Christmas tree for a seriously adorable four-legged family photo.

The snap, which the “Something In The Water” singer posted on December 26, showed the beauty’s pets gathered together in their Christmas attire as they all got into the festive spirit.

The picture showed her rat terrier Ace on the left of the snap with his front paws stretched out wide as he rocked a green and yellow striped sweater that made him look just like a Christmas elf. The pooch looked up towards the camera with his ears pricked up.

In the middle was the newest addition to Carrie and husband Mike Fisher‘s dog family.

German Shepherd Zero, who the couple welcomed into their family back in January, could be seen in a gray sweater with a red trim as he too looked towards the camera.

On the left was Carrie’s cute dachshund mix named Penny. The cute pup looked much smaller than Zero and was also getting into the festive spirit as she wore a red and green sweater complete with a matching tasselled scarf.

The trio were all sat at the bottom of the star’s real green Christmas tree which was decorated with a number of matching ornaments, including what appeared to be small glass snowflakes and Christmas trees.

In the caption of the adorable snap of the three pooches, Carrie – who recently opened up about how suffering three miscarriages changed her family plans – wished her more than 9.3 million followers a very happy Christmas from the cute three four-legged members of her family.

The sweet photo has received more than 143,000 likes since she posted it to her account as well as hundreds of comments from her fans who gushed over her pets and returned the Christmas love.

“Adorable Merry Christmas to the Fisher Family! Hoping y’all had A Wonderful day!!!!” one person commented.

“Aw! Merry Christmas. They are the cutest!” a second comment read.

A third person told Carrie, “aaahhhh your fur babies are beautiful!”

Another Instagram user sweetly noted that the three were “Lucky pups to have such a good Mama!”

This year’s family Christmas photo from the Underwood/Fisher family is a little different from the adorable upload fans of the couple were treated to last year.

As The Inquisitr reported last December, to celebrate the festive season, Mike shared the most adorable photo of himself, Carrie (who was pregnant with their second son Jacob), and their then 3-year-old son Isaiah to Instagram as they all posed together in front of the Christmas tree in matching red onesie pajamas.