Adrienne Bailon Sizzles In A Plunging Bikini In The Snow: ‘Winter Wonderland’

Adrienne stripped down this Christmas.

Adrienne Bailon, also known by her married name of Adrienne Houghton, brought some serious heat to Christmas this year as she stripped down to her bikini in the snow. The stunning The Real co-host and The Masked Singer contestant warmed up the festive season via her Instagram account this week as she shared hot new swimwear snaps with her 4.7 million followers.

The beauty – who shot to fame as a member of the Disney girlband The Cheetah Girls – wowed fans on Christmas Day as she rocked a plunging string bikini while sitting in a hot tub in Vermont.

The new photos showed Adrienne looking happy and healthy and flashing a whole lot of skin with the snowy Vermont wooded landscape behind her.

In the first of the five photos contained in the multi-upload, Adrienne sizzled as she sat in the water while giving the camera a very sultry glare. The 36-year-old singer and actress revealed all her hard work in the gym in her revealing two-piece, which was made up of a dark green triangular top with thin strings that stretched around her neck for a halter neck look.

The slinky bikini top also featured a string across her chest to keep the two pieces of material together.

Her bottom half was barely visible in the snaps, though she appeared to pair her top with skimpy briefs in the same dark green color.

Adrienne first posed with her left arm bent and up towards her head as she kept nice and toasty in the low temperatures by rocking a fur hat.

She then pulled a number of different poses in the remaining four snaps in the upload. Those showed her looking off into the distance with her head turned to the right as well as closing her eyes with a coy smile on her face.

The hot new bikini photos proved to be a big hit with her fans, as the beauty’s December 25 upload has received more than 148,000 likes as well as hundreds of comments from her followers.

“Beautiful. You look like JLo in these pics,” one fan told Adrienne as they compared her to fellow singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

“I’m tryna look as good as you next year,” another person wrote along with a fire emoji.

A third comment read, “You look beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time the star has treated her millions of followers to a look at her in a bikini, though.

As The Inquisitr first reported this past September, the talk show host and singer previously wowed fans when she shared another snap of herself, this time in a strapless two-piece, while she showed off her undeniable natural beauty by going completely makeup-free.