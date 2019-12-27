Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Poses With Her Lookalike Teen Son Damian In Jaw-Dropping Holiday Photo

The mom and son look identical in a new Christmas selfie.

Elizabeth Hurley and her son were twinning on Christmas. The 54-year-old supermodel and actress turned designer posed with her 17-year old son Damian for a holiday selfie, and the two looked identical in the pic.

Damian is Elizabeth’s son with American businessman Steve Bing, but he clearly favors his mom’s side of the gene pool. And in a new photo posted to Damian’s Instagram page, his jaw-dropping resemblance to his famous mom was more apparent than ever. In the photo, which was taken outside, Elizabeth and Damian are both wearing winter coats and black, fur-trimmed hats. Elizabeth’s hat is plain black, while Damian’s hat has a cute red and green Christmas reindeer embellishment on it.

While their hats aren’t identical, the mom and son’s features are another story. Elizabeth and Damian also share the same flowing hairstyle, perfectly arched brows, and blazing baby blue eyes, and in the new photo, it is hard to tell who is who.

In the comments section to Damian’s post, several followers remarked on, “Those eyes.”

“Oh wowzers,” another follower wrote.

Elizabeth also shared a copy of Damian’s photo to her Instagram story, Us Weekly notes.

“Christmas walkies,” the Austin Powers actress captioned the pic alongside her real-life mini-me.

This is not the first time Damian Hurley has posted a photo that shows how much he looks like his mom. In October, the teen posted a solo photo that had fans comparing him to Elizabeth. Fan commenters were mesmerized by Damian’s voluminous, wavy hair and some asked if he wears makeup or if his beauty is all-natural.

In addition to sharing his mom’s good looks, Damian appears to be following her career as he makes his path in the modeling and entertainment world. The teen recently signed with modeling agency Tess Management, and last summer he was named one of the new faces for Pat McGrath’s makeup line, Sublime Perfection.

Loading...

Followers of the famous family may recall that for McGath’s campaign earlier this year, Damian paid homage to his mom by wearing a jacket reminiscent of Elizabeth’s iconic 1994 Versace “safety pin” dress that she made headlines for in 1994.

Like his mama, Damian has also worked as an actor. He has appeared on Elizabeth’s E! drama series show The Royals as Hansel von Liechtenstein, Crown Prince of Liechtenstein. Following his first appearance on the show at age 14, Damian told People he was “obsessed” with acting, while Elizabeth revealed she was excited to “hand on the baton” to her son and see what happens with his career.