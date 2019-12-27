Ashley Alexiss Rocks Cute PJs As She Contemplates The Time Between Christmas And New Year’s Eve

Ashley Alexiss looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram photo share. On Boxing Day, the curvy model kept things comfy and sexy by serving up another fashionable pajama look from Fashion Nova Curve, and wowed fans with her stunning beauty.

Reporting from Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Sports Illustrated bombshell slayed the PJ look in a cute beige set from the widely-popular plus-size fashion brand, for which Ashley famously acts as curve ambassador. The chic ensemble was made up of a long-sleeved, button-down crop top and high-waist leggings, and perfectly showcased Ashley’s voluptuous figure. The snug ensemble fit her like a glove, hugging her curves in all the right places and emphasizing her hourglass frame. The two-piece was crafted out of a clingy, ribbed fabric that only served to accentuate her curves, further highlighting her bodacious physique.

Ashley showed off the beige PJs by posing with her dog for an adorable selfie that showed plenty of curves, while also ticking boxes for cuteness and style. Snapped on what looked like a cozy sofa, the 29-year-old stunner was sitting on the edge of her seat, with her lovable pittie by her side and a beaming smile on her face. The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, offering a copious view of Ashley’s bountiful curves. The model’s shapely chest and round hips were amply showcased, as were her strong, curvy thighs.

The sizzling blonde even showed a bit of skin in her stretchy, ribbed ensemble. Her top boasted a square neckline that beautifully framed her decolletage area. While the look was not cleavage-flaunting, it certainly called attention to Ashley’s buxom curves. Three buttons adorned the front of the skimpy crop top, luring the gaze to her busty assets. At the same time, the curvy beauty flashed a glimpse of her toned midriff in the trendy pajama set, teasing her taut waistline. Her PJ leggings were tied at the waist with a matching drawstring, which further accentuated her sculpted tummy and narrow midsection.

Ashley was all dolled-up for the occasion. The ravishing plus-size model rocked a pearly pink lipstick that drew the eye to her voluptuous mouth. She highlighted her gorgeous green eyes with a shimmering soft-pink eyeshadow and a dark eyeliner. She also sported expertly contoured eyebrows and wore faux eyelashes, which were curled to perfection. Her golden tresses were swept to the side and fell over her shoulder in a luscious cascade of sumptuous curls. The elegant hairstyle added a touch of sophistication to her casual-sexy look, proving that Ashley can look magnificent even when she’s modeling PJs.

In the caption, the bubbly model pondered over the time period between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, joking that this is the time of year “when you have no idea what day it is, who you are, or what you’re doing.” She also added a ROFL emoji and tagged Fashion Nova Curve, indicating that the photo was an ad.

The post was very well received by Ashley’s fans, garnering more than 30,700 likes overnight. In addition, nearly 350 people dropped by the comments section to wish Ashley happy holidays and compliment her on the smoking-hot look.

“Wow, dream girl!” penned one person.

“You are breathtaking,” wrote another.

Among the people who commented on Ashley’s photo was fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Clarissa Bowers.

“Oooooo I love this set [heart-eyes emoji] and you,” read her message, trailed by an in-love-face emoji.

“Love that outfit and Hope you had a wonderful Christmas,” was another reply, followed by a heart emoji.