‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Why Ex Cory Wharton And His Girlfriend Spent Christmas At Her House

When it comes to co-parenting, Teen Mom OG cast member Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton are setting an awesome example for their daughter, Ryder. The parents spent Christmas together, along with Cory’s pregnant girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, and all donned matching holiday pajamas. Cheyenne took to her Instagram account to share several photos of Christmas morning and some fans were shocked to see who the reality show star spent Christmas with.

In the first photo, Cheyenne is wearing a blue onesie pajama with snowflakes on it. She is standing next to her 2-year-old daughter Ryder who is wearing matching pajamas. Ryder is holding a new toy in her hand and smiling as she stands next to her mom. The second photo shows Ryder sitting on her mom’s lap with her dad, Cory Wharton, and his pregnant girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, standing next to them. Both Cory and Taylor are also sporting the matching holiday pajamas. Taylor is touching her baby bump and Ryder is pointing to Taylor’s baby bump in the photo. The third and final photo shows Cheyenne, Cory, Taylor, and Ryder all posing with Cheyenne’s family on a porch. Everyone in the photo has on the blue snowflake onesie pajamas.

The photos had over 159,000 likes from Cheyenne’s 1 million followers. Fans also took to the comments to show off their support for Cheyenne, Cory, and Taylor.

“I love that you have such a beautiful heart to welcome in your daughters extended family. I grew up with parents who were opposite and it was terrible. Your baby girl is blessed,” one commenter wrote.

Loading...

Cheyenne noticed the comment and replied back, explaining why she chose to spend Christmas with her ex and his pregnant girlfriend saying, “Thank you,” with an emoji adding, “I grew up in a blended home so this is the only way I know how to do it, some people may disagree or hate but this works for us,” ending her comment with a red heart emoji.

Many other fans chimed in to wish Cheyenne and her family a “Merry Christmas.” Even Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Kayla Sessler wished the Teen Mom OG star a “Merry Christmas.”

The Teen Mom OG stars have been able to have a wonderful co-parenting relationship which has been shown on the hit reality television series. Earlier this year, Cory revealed that he and Taylor are expecting a baby together and recently teased fans with an envelope that revealed the gender of their unborn baby.