‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Fen Shocks Lauren

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 27, brings Christmas Eve to Genoa City, and Jack gathers the whole Abbott family — minus Theo — to enjoy a happy moment. Fenmore Baldwin also surprises his parents, Michael and Lauren, bringing a beautiful holiday moment for the family. And Traci (Beth Maitland) gifts everyone a copy of her novel about the Abbott history.

Jack (Peter Bergman) spreads holiday cheer. It’s Christmas Eve, and Jack decides the Abbott family is going to dinner at Society. He even surprises Billy (Jason Thompson) with an invitation, and that happens to disrupt the time that Billy wanted to spend with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Billy accepts his brother’s request. It seems that Amanda might find herself alone without her recent confidant.

The Abbott family celebrates together, and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is also there, as she’s in from Paris. Although Ashley has been in town recently, there is still a lot to catch up with her daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Abby tells her mom about all the drama at The Grand Phoenix Hotel and firing Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). There’s also a strong possibility that Abby lets Ashley know how much Chance (Donny Boaz) means to her. Ashley realizes how much trouble her daughter has had with love, but she sure feels optimistic about Abby and her new possible relationship with Chance.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Micheal (Christian LeBlanc) have done everything they can to help their son, Fen (Zach Tinker). They know he’s at a halfway house after successfully completing rehab. However, they are sad that they won’t get to see him for the holiday. However, Fen ends up surprising Lauren and Michael and returns just in time for the festivities.

Loading...

Fen realized he couldn’t trust himself anymore, which is why he went to rehab, and now he’s doing much better. He’s grateful to his parents for ensuring that he got help before things spiraled too far out of control while he was on tour promoting his pop career.

While he’s in Genoa City, Fen has to see Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). Things are so different than they were this time last year when Lola and Fen kissed on New Year’s Eve. However, shortly after that, Lola crushed Fen’s dreams of dating. Then he ended up going on tour after Devon (Bryton James) decided Fen hadn’t been taking his career seriously enough.

Seeing Kyle and Lola doesn’t put a damper on Fen’s holiday spirit, though.