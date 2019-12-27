Chelsea Clinton Defends Parents After They Were Mocked In GOP Lawmaker’s Christmas Greeting

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar posted a video clip of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton nearly being struck in the head by a heavy television light fixture.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, took time out of her day to strike back at a tweet from Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, which consisted of a video clip of a 1992 television interview in which Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton were nearly struck by a falling light fixture.

According to the New York Post, Gosar caused momentary Twitter outrage after posting the video of Hillary Clinton nearly being seriously hurt with the caption, “Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas.”

Chelsea Clinton fired back at Gosar in a Thursday tweet, taking the high road and making light of the situation while garnering tens of thousands of positive reactions on Twitter.

“At 11am on Christmas Eve, we were making cookies for Santa. Thank you Congressman @RepGosar for reminding me of my dad’s quick reflexes!” she tweeted.

The near-serious incident took place during an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes with host Steve Kroft, which aired right before Super Bowl XXVI. The sizable light fixture, which had been attached to the ceiling, suddenly came crashing down.

As the fixture crashed down on top of the presidential candidate and his wife, Hillary Clinton can be heard saying, “Jesus, Mary and Joseph!” as she and her husband rapidly moved out of harm’s way.

Before he retired, Kroft spoke about the eventful interview with fellow 60 Minutes host Leslie Stahl, with Stahl pointing out that some believe the interview “saved” Bill Clinton’s presidential election.

“Oh right, with the light falling down? A wall-mounted lamp, a high-powered– a television lamp. It just sprung off the wall. It sounded like an explosion. I didn’t know what had happened,” Kroft replied.

The former television host also confirmed Hillary Clinton’s “Jesus, Mary and Joseph” reaction to the light crashing down.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

Gosar, an Arizona congressman, has a long history of controversial views and remarks, including a few recent ones he shared on Twitter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gosar capitalized on the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” meme which took over the internet for several weeks. The meme was referencing the mysterious jailhouse death of convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. It was originally sparked by a guest on Fox News’ Watters World, who made the conspiracy claim at the end of an interview with host Jesse Watters.

In a long series of 23 consecutive tweets, Gosar strategically made sure that the first letter of each tweet spelled out the momentarily-popular saying, “E-P-S-T-E-I-N D-I-D-N-T K-I-L-L H-I-M-S-E-L-F.”

The tweets otherwise consisted of Gosar’s thoughts on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, an issue which he was strongly against.