Noah Cyrus Greets The New Year By Appearing To Lick Her Middle Finger

Noah Cyrus showed up on Instagram on Thursday in an extremely provocative post. Miley Cyrus‘ sister appears to be following in her sibling’s footsteps when it comes to shocking the public.

The 19-year-old singer’s most recent social media update did not include any wrecking ball swinging or twerking. Instead, the star was stationary as she put the middle finger of her right hand into her open mouth while she appeared to be licking the digit for an even more sensual statement.

As Noah put her manicured finger to her painted pout, she showed off the many tattoos she had been collecting. There doesn’t seem to be any direct relationship when comparing one inking to the other, but at least a half-dozen tattoos appeared on her arms and her wrists. Other than those permanent decorations she wore on her bare skin, this member of the Cyrus tribe was fairly covered up as she posed for her picture.

Noah did rock a skintight pair of red hot pants, made of what looked like pleather and paired with fishnet pantyhose. Her black shirt featured loose arms that had been pushed up over her elbows. Her jewelry, meanwhile, included a statement necklace in her look as she stood facing away from the camera with her eyes nearly closed. Additional bling included a variety of rings and a plain gold bangle.

The singer’s raven-colored hair was parted in the middle, her long tresses falling around her shoulders and down her back. She rocked a face full of makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, a bit of pink eyeshadow, black mascara, and what appeared to be false eyelashes. Her pout was a lighter shade of pink than the polish she wore on her long nails.

After going live on Thursday evening, Noah’s most recent Instagram update earned the “Lonely” singer a lot of attention from her 5.5 million followers.

More than 345,000 social media users pressed “like” while 1,000-plus comments were left on the post.

Many left emoji in the comments section — including the symbols for star-eyes, red-heart eyes, red hearts, and heart-eye cats — while others used their words to express how they felt about Noah’s fresh social media image.

“Can’t wait for 2020! And I would like to see more pics of this shoot?” commented one fan, who added a peeping-eye emoji.

“Come here,” stated another admirer.

“Wanna marry me now? or later?” queried a third cheeky follower.

“The best energy,” remarked a fourth fan, who added two squint-eye emoji and two heart-eye emoji.