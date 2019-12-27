‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood Wearing A Shirt With A Plunging Neckline In Sultry New Snapshot

Playboy model Lexi Wood wowed her 680,000 followers with a new photograph posted on Thursday afternoon. The breathtaking brunette was seen posing in front of a white abstract painting in Toronto, Ontario.

Lexi wore a sexy black bodysuit with a plunging neckline and large side cut-outs. The only thing keeping the fabric together is some shiny mesh netting along her rib cage. She paired the bold outfit with it with low-waisted satin black dress pants.

Thanks to Lexi’s provocative posing, fans are treated to an eyeful of her cleavage. They can also see the swell of her waistline and booty thanks to the low-rise nature of her pants and her cocked hip.

Lexi’s glamorous look is paired with equally classy accessories. The bombshell is wearing diamond hoops with matching diamond stud earrings. She is also holding a black Saint Laurent clutch in front of her pelvic region.

Her edgy short brown bob looks a little mussed to add to the overall sultry nature of her photo. Lexi’s sex kitten pout and evening glam makeup look complete her ensemble. The brown smokey eye she’s sporting makes her bright blue eyes pop.

Even though Lexi hasn’t quite made it to 1 million followers yet, her thousands of fans have proven to be very loyal. Her photo already has more than 27,700 likes and over 200 comments. It didn’t take much time at all for Lexi’s admirers to pile into her comments section and lavish her in compliments and praise.

Fellow models Uche and Racquel Natasha both left endearing comments on Lexi’s photograph, praising the stunner for her incredible good looks. Most of the comments are full of Lexi’s fans, calling her everything from “queen” to “beauty” to “baby.” It’s evident they treasure her. If they couldn’t think of an eloquent enough compliment, they simply filled Lexi’s comments with adoring emoji.

Many of Lexi’s fans also praised her haircut, which is still fairly new.

“this hair cut is f**king iconic,” wrote one person.

Loading...

“Whoa super beautiful, lovin the hair,” added a fourth person.

“Stop making art look so good! Insane,” said a second fan.

“when Ariana Grande said ‘GOD IS A WOMAN’ she was taking [sic] about you!” exclaimed a third user.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lexi had shared another provocative photograph showing herself in nothing more than a nude bra and black pair of pants. The former photo didn’t show as much cleavage as the above, surprisingly. Lexi’s arms covered the majority of her chest in the older Instagram update.