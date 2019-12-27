‘One Piece’ Chapter 967 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

One Piece manga has recently featured the start of the adventures of Lord Kozuki Oden with Pirate King Gol D. Roger and the Roger Pirates. After reaching Sky Island and finding a Poneglyph, the next chapter could soon show Oden and Roger heading into the final island, Raftel, and discover the world’s greatest treasure, One Piece. However, it may take longer before fans know what will happen next as according to Otakukart, the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is taking a break which would delay the release of One Piece Chapter 967.

“Unfortunately, One Piece 967 won’t be out this week as the Weekly Shounen Jump magazine is on a break this week. The magazine will return with its Issue 6 next year. The official release date for One Piece Chapter 967 is January 5, 2020. The spoilers release date is most likely going to be January 2, 2019. The time for the spoilers to drop will likely be by 12:30 am PST.”

Though there is still more than a week left before One Piece Chapter 967 becomes officially available, Otakukart has already made their own predictions about the next chapter. As the publication noted, the upcoming chapter will likely feature more of the adventures of Oden and Roger. However, instead of immediately showing their arrival at Raftel, it could first reveal some information about their trips to other islands — Fishman Island, Zou, and Whole Cake Island — where some of the Poneglyphs can be found.

Fishman Island is somewhat connected to the information they got from Sky Island about the ancient weapon Poseidon. Avid fans of One Piece are likely aware that the power of ancient weapon Poseidon is possessed by Princess Shirahoshi, the daughter of the King of Fishman Island, Neptune. Also, Oden and Roger might see the writings at the Fishman Island, narrating Joy Boy’s expedition.

In Zou, Chapter 967 could show Oden parting ways with his retainers, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi. As revealed in the previous chapters, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi were not aboard Oro Jackson when they reached the island of Raftel and found the greatest treasure. Also, in Zou, one of the Poneglyphs that contain information about the final island can be found.

Meanwhile, One Piece Chapter 967 could also feature Oden and Roger infiltrating Emperor Big Mom’s territory, the Whole Cake Island. It remains unknown if Oden and Roger engage in a battle with Emperor Big Mom and her crew, but their main purpose of going to Whole Cake Island was only to get a copy of the Poneglyph in their treasury.